8,450 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after buying an additional 1,302,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,777,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after buying an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $75.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

