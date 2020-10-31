863 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Biogen by 413.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 340,674 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 30,336.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after acquiring an additional 209,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 148.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after purchasing an additional 195,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $6.59 on Friday, reaching $252.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.15.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

