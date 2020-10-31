8,917 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,899,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after acquiring an additional 282,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after buying an additional 898,764 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,535,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 6,181,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.