A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.