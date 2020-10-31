Abyss Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Abyss token can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $89,802.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.43 or 0.03849590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00027358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00221341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

