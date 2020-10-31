Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,152. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

