AceD (ACED) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, AceD has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market capitalization of $140,718.28 and $3,956.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000557 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000079 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,649,594 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

