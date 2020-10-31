AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.50.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.
