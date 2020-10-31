AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Earnings History for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit