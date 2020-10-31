Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

TSE ARE opened at C$14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $851.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$19.32.

Get Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price objective on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.