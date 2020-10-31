Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,463 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $51,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 585,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,827,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.24. 827,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,806. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

