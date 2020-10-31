Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $1,304,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

