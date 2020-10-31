Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,781.20.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $53.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,621.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,882. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,467.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

