AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after acquiring an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after acquiring an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,686,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

