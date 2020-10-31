AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 147.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 384,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,465. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.