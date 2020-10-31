AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,029. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $187.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

