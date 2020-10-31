AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 282.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,333,000 after acquiring an additional 424,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 353.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $64,370,000 after acquiring an additional 273,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.39. 15,392,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,603,652. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.58.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

