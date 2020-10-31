AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,095,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.