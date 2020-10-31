AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,362. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

