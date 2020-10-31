AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

GILD stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,871,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659,130. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

