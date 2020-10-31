AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $53.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,621.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,467.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

