AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,107 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $130.62. 3,326,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,856. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

