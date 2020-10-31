AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,644. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

