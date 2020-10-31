AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,016. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.13.

