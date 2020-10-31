AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 9,302 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 182,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,574,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,207. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

