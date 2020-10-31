American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Boosted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after purchasing an additional 388,712 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

