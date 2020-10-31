American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

