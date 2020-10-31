Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Raised by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.55. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.