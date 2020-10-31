Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Shares of FBHS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.87. 1,221,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,971 shares of company stock worth $6,990,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $24,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.