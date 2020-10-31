Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Target Price at $128.06

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,124,000 after buying an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $122.14 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.