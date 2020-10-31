Analysts Set The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $45.00

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

UL stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Analyst Recommendations for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit