Analysts Set The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

UL stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

