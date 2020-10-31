Analyzing Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) & PagerDuty (OTCMKTS:PD)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and PagerDuty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global $10,000.00 11,660.78 -$4.85 million N/A N/A PagerDuty $166.35 million 12.94 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -35.19

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PagerDuty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -1,110.48% -637.13% PagerDuty -27.41% -16.04% -9.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coro Global and PagerDuty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A PagerDuty 0 4 6 0 2.60

PagerDuty has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Given PagerDuty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Coro Global.

Risk & Volatility

Coro Global has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PagerDuty beats Coro Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops solutions for fintech industry. It develops a mobile application that will convert gold into a price-stable and scalable, as well as backed by the physical gold cryptocurrency asset using hashgraph digital ledger technology. Coro Global Inc. has an alliance with Dillon Gage Refining Inc. to support the operations of its mobile payment app CORO, which allows customers to exchange, send, and save gold and U.S. dollars. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

