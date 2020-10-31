Analyzing First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and West Canyon Energy (OTCMKTS:WCYN)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and West Canyon Energy (OTCMKTS:WCYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Quantum Minerals and West Canyon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 3 10 0 2.77 West Canyon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.22%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than West Canyon Energy.

Risk and Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Canyon Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and West Canyon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals -9.09% -0.74% -0.32% West Canyon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and West Canyon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 1.96 -$57.00 million N/A N/A West Canyon Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

West Canyon Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats West Canyon Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About West Canyon Energy

West Canyon Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. It primarily owns a 16% participation stake in the Buenavista block, an exploration project located to the northeast of Bogota, Colombia. The company was formerly known as PetroSouth Energy Corp. and changed its name to West Canyon Energy Corp. in April 2008. West Canyon Energy Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

