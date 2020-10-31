Analyzing Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) and Lion (NYSE:LIOPF)

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lion and Moody’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A Moody’s 0 4 7 0 2.64

Moody’s has a consensus target price of $294.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Moody’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moody’s is more favorable than Lion.

Risk & Volatility

Lion has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moody’s has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Moody’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Moody’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and Moody’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 8.72% 13.67% 8.11% Moody’s 33.38% 207.04% 17.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion and Moody’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69 Moody’s $4.83 billion 10.22 $1.42 billion $8.29 31.71

Moody’s has higher revenue and earnings than Lion. Moody’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moody’s beats Lion on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products. It also provides Antipyretic analgesics, eye drops and eye care products, cold medicines, gargles, cold relief products, topical anti-inflammatory analgesics, antidiarrheal and gastrointestinal medicines, health tonic drinks and vitamin supplements, acne and anti-drowsiness medicines, and dermatologic agents. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, such as laundry detergent, delicate detergent, prewash treatment, stain remover, bleach, and fabric softener; clothing care products; household cleaners; kitchen cleanup products comprises dishwashing detergents and antibacterial and deodorizing products; and food preparation products. Further, it provides health and beauty food products consisting of supplements and health tonic drinks; specialty chemicals, which include fat and oil, and carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for rubber and construction, etc.; pet supplies, including sanitary products and pet oral, body, laundry, and room care products; and gift and special order products. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 130 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems used by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 4,800 non-financial corporate issuers; 4,100 financial institutions issuers; 17,600 sovereign, sub-sovereign, and supranational public finance issuers; and 1,000 infrastructure and project finance issuers, as well as 9,600 structured finance transactions. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and offers subscription based research, data, and analytical products comprising credit ratings, credit research, quantitative credit scores and other analytical tools, economic research and forecasts, business intelligence and company information products, and commercial real estate data and analytical tools. It also offers software solutions, as well as related risk management services; and offshore analytical and research services with learning solutions and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody's Corporation in September 2000. Moody's Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

