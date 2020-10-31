Analyzing Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) & Vince (OTCMKTS:VNCE)

Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.0% of Vince shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tailored Brands and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45% Vince -1.34% -38.54% -10.20%

Risk and Volatility

Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vince has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tailored Brands and Vince’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A Vince $375.19 million 0.13 $30.40 million ($0.14) -28.57

Vince has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tailored Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tailored Brands and Vince, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vince beats Tailored Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. It also offers occasion-forward dresses, suiting, silk blouses, leather and tweed jackets, outerwear, jumpsuits, cotton dresses and blouses, denim, sweaters, pants, skirts and knit, and woven tops under the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through www.vinceunfold.com; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 62 Vince stores, including 48 company-operated full-price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlets. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

