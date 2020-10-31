Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.47.
ANTM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.40.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
