Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.47.

ANTM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.40.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.