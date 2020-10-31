ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 18.06%. ASGN updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.16 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.
ASGN opened at $66.68 on Friday. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.
