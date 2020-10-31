ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 18.06%. ASGN updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.16 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.

ASGN opened at $66.68 on Friday. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $952,418.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $705,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,579.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,119,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

