Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 101,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

