AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics indications. AVITA Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as AVITA Medical Limited, is based in Valencia, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCEL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $441.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.15. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

In other AVITA MED LTD/S news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $407,333.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $441,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

