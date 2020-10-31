B. Riley Boosts PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Price Target to $9.00

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut PRGX Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PRGX Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.