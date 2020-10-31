B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 715,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,983. The firm has a market cap of $667.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $533,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,063 in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

