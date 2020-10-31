B2Gold (BTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 6,200,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,817. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

