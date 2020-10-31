B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (BTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter.

BTO traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.57. 4,400,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.55. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total transaction of C$927,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,847 shares in the company, valued at C$796,625.82. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,497,438.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333.

About B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

