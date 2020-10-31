Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bandwidth stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.48 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

