Barclays Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $121.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,783 shares of company stock worth $10,818,758. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

