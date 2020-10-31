Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

BDX stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

