Benchmark Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $725.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $640.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $603.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.57 and a 200 day moving average of $563.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,151,000 after buying an additional 157,641 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
