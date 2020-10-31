Benchmark Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $725.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $640.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $603.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.57 and a 200 day moving average of $563.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,151,000 after buying an additional 157,641 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

