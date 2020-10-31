Bender Robert & Associates Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $53.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,621.01. 4,330,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,882. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,467.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,781.20.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

