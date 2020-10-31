BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $8.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

