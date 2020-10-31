Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Biogen stock opened at $252.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average is $286.58. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

