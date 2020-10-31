BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLFS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 459,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marcus Schulz sold 953 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $26,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,283 shares of company stock worth $14,086,100 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

